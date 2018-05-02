Aapli Bus knocks young man dead in Lakadganj, driver arrested

Nagpur: A recklessly driven Aapli Bus knocked a young man dead in Lakadganj area here on Sunday night. The identity of the deceased man has not been established so far. Driver of the bus has been arrested.

The unidentified man, aged 30-35, was going towards Marwadi Square, opposite Hotel Madina, walking around 11 pm on Sunday. During the same time, the Aapli Bus (MH-31/FC 3570), going towards Sitabuldi from Kadbi Square, hit the man with forceful impact and injured him critically. He died on the spot before medical help could be rendered to him.

Lakadganj PSI H R Ingole registered a case against driver Ramdas Tulshiram Bhagat (46), resident of Plot No. 165, Jai Ambe Nagar, Pardi, under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is underway.