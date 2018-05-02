Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Dec 16th, 2019

Assembly greets Chief Justice Sharad Bobde

Nagpur: On the first day of Winter Session of State Legislature, the Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) greeted Chief Justice Sharad Bobde on his elevation to the top post.

As the House assembled for proceedings on the first day at 11 am, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tabled a resolution greeting the Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde. “This is proud moment for Maharashtra. The judicial system in the country will witness reforms. The greeting proposal in Vidhan Sabha during Winter Session is a rare moment as the Chief Justice Sharad Bobde belongs to Nagpur,” Thackeray said.

The Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a Judge has no caste or religion. A Marathi Manoos occupying the highest post is a proud moment. “The Chief Justice Bobde is originally from Chandrapur district. Four generations of Bobde family are serving the judiciary. His father Bhausaheb Bobde was Attorney General of Maharashtra twice. He fought for loan waivers of farmers free of cost.

The Chief Justice Sharad Bobde has command over many languages. He is an ardent animal lover and interest in sports particularly tennis. Justice Bobde part of historic Ayodhya verdict and Aadhard card issues,” Fadnavis said.

The Speaker Nana Patole said, “The Chief Justice is a simple personality. He never fails to meet anybody wanting to meet him in Delhi.”

Happening Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Nagpur Crime News
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Body covered in blanket discovered near VNIT College
Body covered in blanket discovered near VNIT College
Maharashtra News
धर्मपाल मेश्राम मनपाच्या अनुपालन पूर्तता समितीचे अध्यक्ष
धर्मपाल मेश्राम मनपाच्या अनुपालन पूर्तता समितीचे अध्यक्ष
बेजबाबदार शिक्षकांना तात्काळ निलंबित करा – उपमहापौर
बेजबाबदार शिक्षकांना तात्काळ निलंबित करा – उपमहापौर
Hindi News
सामाजिक क्षेत्र में महिलाओं के योगदान से समाज मजबूत होती हैं
सामाजिक क्षेत्र में महिलाओं के योगदान से समाज मजबूत होती हैं
शेतकऱ्यांना 25 हजार रुपये हेक्टरी मदत द्या – देवेंद्र फडणवीस
शेतकऱ्यांना 25 हजार रुपये हेक्टरी मदत द्या – देवेंद्र फडणवीस
Trending News
Winter Session: BJP MLAs don “Mi Savarkar” caps
Winter Session: BJP MLAs don “Mi Savarkar” caps
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Featured News
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
BJP’s Darekar elected Leader of Oppn in Council
BJP’s Darekar elected Leader of Oppn in Council
Trending In Nagpur
बेजबाबदार शिक्षकांना तात्काळ निलंबित करा – उपमहापौर
बेजबाबदार शिक्षकांना तात्काळ निलंबित करा – उपमहापौर
प्रसाद सोसायटीतील दुर्गंधीचा अहवाल एक महिन्यात द्या!
प्रसाद सोसायटीतील दुर्गंधीचा अहवाल एक महिन्यात द्या!
कोतवालांना चतुर्थश्रेणी कर्मचाऱ्यांचा दर्जा द्या : कोतवालांची मागणी
कोतवालांना चतुर्थश्रेणी कर्मचाऱ्यांचा दर्जा द्या : कोतवालांची मागणी
सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के कर्मचारियों ने सरकार के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन
मोहता इंडस्ट्रीज के कामगारों ने अपनी समस्याओ को लेकर निकाला मोर्चा
मोहता इंडस्ट्रीज के कामगारों ने अपनी समस्याओ को लेकर निकाला मोर्चा
Nagpur Rural Police committed to implement COTPA effectively
Nagpur Rural Police committed to implement COTPA effectively
CAA is aimed at fresh partition of country, says SP MLA Abu Azmi
CAA is aimed at fresh partition of country, says SP MLA Abu Azmi
NMC Aiwajdars, contract workers, guards to take out morcha on Dec 18
NMC Aiwajdars, contract workers, guards to take out morcha on Dec 18
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
तरुण पिढीला शेतीकडे वळवण्याचे काम कृषी विद्यापीठाला करावे लागेल – नाना पटोले
तरुण पिढीला शेतीकडे वळवण्याचे काम कृषी विद्यापीठाला करावे लागेल – नाना पटोले
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145