Assembly greets Chief Justice Sharad Bobde

Nagpur: On the first day of Winter Session of State Legislature, the Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) greeted Chief Justice Sharad Bobde on his elevation to the top post.

As the House assembled for proceedings on the first day at 11 am, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tabled a resolution greeting the Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde. “This is proud moment for Maharashtra. The judicial system in the country will witness reforms. The greeting proposal in Vidhan Sabha during Winter Session is a rare moment as the Chief Justice Sharad Bobde belongs to Nagpur,” Thackeray said.

The Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a Judge has no caste or religion. A Marathi Manoos occupying the highest post is a proud moment. “The Chief Justice Bobde is originally from Chandrapur district. Four generations of Bobde family are serving the judiciary. His father Bhausaheb Bobde was Attorney General of Maharashtra twice. He fought for loan waivers of farmers free of cost.

The Chief Justice Sharad Bobde has command over many languages. He is an ardent animal lover and interest in sports particularly tennis. Justice Bobde part of historic Ayodhya verdict and Aadhard card issues,” Fadnavis said.

The Speaker Nana Patole said, “The Chief Justice is a simple personality. He never fails to meet anybody wanting to meet him in Delhi.”