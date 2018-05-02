Assembly witnesses noisy scenes over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Savarkar

Nagpur: The Assembly was adjourned for 10 minutes amid noisy scenes over ‘insulting’ remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Veer Savarakar.

Soon after tabling of a resolution greeting Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde, the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis wanted to speak against Rahul Gandhi. But the Speaker refused to take it on record. This led to uproar by Opposition members. Amid the din the House was adjourned for ten minutes.

When the House reassembled, Fadnavis continued to speak but the Speaker asked him to first read Rule 57. Snubbing the Speaker, Fadnavis continued speaking and said “is there no right to speak in this House over Savarkar”. The entire Opposition members, on Fadnavis’ signal, rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi and in favour of Savarkar. The ruling party members were sitting silently amid the din.

Amid the continued uproar, Speaker Nana Patole continued proceedings of the House. Later, at 11.57 am, condolence resolution was tabled in the House. Tributes were paid to former member Manikrao Sabane and Ashok Tapkir. The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Balasaheb Thorat, Ajit Pawar, Babanrao Pachpute, Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, Adv Ashok Pawar and at the end Speaker Patole spoke and paid homage to the departed souls.