Assembly Elections: Campaigning Ends Today, Vigilance Tightened Against Covert Activities

Advertisement

Nagpur:After 13 days of intense campaigning for the Assembly elections, the loudspeakers will fall silent today, Monday, November 18, at 5 PM. Voting is scheduled for November 20, making the next two days crucial in the electoral process. Election authorities and police forces will ramp up their activities with mobile and stationary teams maintaining strict vigilance.

Movements of candidates, political leaders, party workers, and citizens will be closely monitored. Candidates from major alliances like Mahayuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi, MNS, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, along with independent candidates, utilized the last Sunday before polling for intensive campaigns in their respective constituencies. Campaigning activity across Nagpur city and its surrounding constituencies reached a fever pitch.

Today’s Rate Mon 18 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,100 /- Gold 22 KT 69,800 /- Silver / Kg 90,100/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Taking advantage of the final weekend before elections, candidates and their party workers left no stone unturned, canvassing door-to-door and holding rallies throughout their constituencies. Sunday proved to be a significant day for mobilizing voter support and finalizing campaign efforts.

Authorities remain on high alert to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct and to prevent any covert campaigning or unethical practices in the critical final days before voting.