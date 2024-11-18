Walkathon for World Prematurity Day Successfully Conducted by New Era Mother and Child Hospital

Advertisement



Nagpur: To mark World Prematurity Day, New Era Mother and Child Hospital organized a successful Walkathon on Sunday morning at 7:30 AM at Chatrapati Square. The event aimed to raise awareness about premature births and promote better health outcomes for newborns.

The Walkathon was flagged off by Member of Parliament and renowned ophthalmologist Dr. Vikas Mahatme and the hospital’s director Dr. Nilesh Agrawal, in the esteemed presence of senior pediatrician Dr. Uday Bodhankar, Dr. Vishram Buche, Dr. R.G. Patil, Dr. Rutuja Fuke (NOGS Secretary), Dr. Manjusha Giri (IMA President), and Dr. Prajkta Kaduskar (IMA Secretary), along with Dr. Milind Mandalik, NNF Nagpur President.

Over 150 enthusiastic participants joined the Walkathon. During a small inaugural ceremony following the event, Dr. Priya Bahe shared inspiring success stories of preterm babies who were treated and discharged in healthy condition from the hospital.

Parents of preterm babies also shared their emotional journeys. Mr. Dhawad, whose baby weighing only 840 grams was successfully treated, expressed his gratitude to the hospital’s dedicated team. Similarly, Mrs. Raut, mother of a 930-gram baby who now weighs nearly 3 kg, became emotional while recounting how the hospital’s team saved her child last month.

Parents of preterm babies were felicitated by dignitaries, including Dr. Nilesh Agrawal, Dr. Vishram Buche, Dr. Anand Bhutada, Dr. Ritu Dargan, and Dr. Girish Charde. Dr. Anand Bhutada, Director of the hospital, highlighted the collective efforts of the staff and doctors in the NICU, which have brought smiles to over 60 families of preterm babies successfully treated at the hospital.

Dr. Sanjay Deshmukh, consultant pediatrician, thanked all stakeholders for supporting the Walkathon and raising awareness about the challenges of premature births.

The event’s success was credited to the efforts of Team New Era, including Shruti, Yogesh, Sanjay Dabhade, Vinod, Shrikant, Javed, Matron Kamini, and NICU staff Pranali and Durga.