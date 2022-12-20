Assembly adjourned for 10 minutes amid Oppn uproar

Nagpur: Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned for 10 minutes after the Opposition continued to protest inside the House during Question Hour on Tuesday.
The Day-2 of Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur began with uproar by the Opposition in Assembly. The Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar charged the Shinde-Fadnavis Government of stalling development projects ‘selectively’.
In his reply, the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refuted the charge by stating that the Shinde Government has been going forward with all round development of the entire state.
