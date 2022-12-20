Our fight is with false narrative, not with Opposition: Fadnavis

Nagpur: “Our fight is not with the Opposition as it doesn’t have guts. Our fight is with false narrative being peddled to defame us. We need to increase our presence on social media. Else it will be difficult for us to counter-attack the false narrative,” warned Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He was speaking during a meeting of State office-bearers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its District Presidents, District Organisational General Secretaries at Hotel Ashok here on Monday. BJP’s National Joint Organisational Secretary Shivprakash, National General Secretary and Maharashtra in-charge CT Ravi, State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar State co-incharge Jaibhansingh Pavaiya and Omprakash Dhurve, State General Secretary Madhavi Naik, Vikrant Patil, Murlidhar Mohol, Sanjay Kenekar, Randhir Savarkar, Vijay Chaudhari, Pravin Darekar and others also were seated on the dais.

Fadnavis informed the audience that in a survey conducted by the Party it was found that only nine District Presidents are active, five are moderately active, performance of 31 is poor while 15 are not active on social media at all. He expressed his regret stating that several MLAs, MLCs are inactive on Facebook and Twitter handles for a long time. “We have to make up our mind and become active on social media. If we do it now, we will defeat the false narrative within a month. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced media sarcasm in the past. But it did not discourage him. He adopted several new things and made counterattacks to beat the Opposition,” Fadnavis pointed out.

Fadnavis appealed to the party to become a strong bridge between Government and Society so that common citizens would understand the Government’s good work. It was a day-long meeting, where earlier C T Ravi and Bawankule both appealed to the party office-bearers to make efforts to strengthen the party. “We have to fix the target of securing 51% votes for the mega battle of Lok Sabha polls,” said Bawankule and Ravi.

