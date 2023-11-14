Aspiring cab driver dies in car crash, 3 others hurt in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 27-year-old aspiring cab driver, identified as Prashant Wankhede, died of serious head injuries when his recently-purchased second hand car overturned near the NIT Swimming Pool on North Ambazari Road under Bajaj Nagar police area after ramming a road divider in the wee hours of Sunday. The car was being driven by his friend Pradyumna Baraskar.

Wankhede was gaining some driving experience by closely observing Baraskar who was driving the car. Baraskar and three of their friends, who were with them in the care, were injured in the accident.

According to police sources, Wankhede, who worked in Hyderabad, wanted to learn driving and become a cabbie in Pune. He had purchased a second hand car to learn driving. The car was heavily damaged in the accident. Police said Wankhede would learn driving from Baraskar every night when roads were empty. The car skidded more than 100-150 feet on the road divider after ramming it, and then overturned. Wankhede was declared dead. Baraskar and their three friends inside the car are injured. Baraskar himself was not a trained driver.

The deceased, Prashant Wankhede (27) was a resident of Shriram Chowk, Utthan Nagar, Gorewada. His friend Pradunya Ankush Baraskar (26), also a resident of Utthan Nagar, who sustained serious injuries was rushed to Viveka Hospital. Prashant, Pradunya, Aditya Ramesh Thakre (24), a resident of Sanjay Nagar, Pandhrabodi, two of their friends were going in a Tata Zest car (MH-14/AG0210) around 1.30 am. Baraskar, who was driving the car at a high speed, lost control of the vehicle and hit the road divider. The car overturned killing Prashant at the spot and injuring his four friends.

After recording the statement of Aditya, Bajaj Nagar Police registered a case under Sections 279,337, 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code against Pradunya. Further investigations are underway.

