Nagpur traffic cop, towing boys rescue cow trapped in an uncovered sewerage at Cotton Market

Nagpur: The traffic cops and their team on traffic duty not only tow away your vehicles parked at wrong place, but they are up for some noble duty as well, read ‘gauseva’ in this case. A classic example of this act was witnessed under Cotton Market area on Monday when a team of police inspector office, traffic circle, Cotton Market on their routine traffic duty spotted a cow stuck in an uncovered sewerage. The towing boys along with the traffic police officer then swung into action and rescued the cow out of the sewerage, using their towing machinery.

The cow had slipped into the open sewage line and caught under the iron frames placed on the top. Police officer on duty Sangeeta Ghangade along with her towing team including Ujjwal Parate and Mangesh Bobde tied the female bovine with towing belt and cautiously lifted it up.

Advertisement

Towards the end of the video, the cow can be seen finally straying out in relief.

Check out the video here…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement