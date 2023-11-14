BJP leader’s murder: Nagpur Rural cops hunt two suspects with head injuries

Nagpur: The Nagpur Rural Police are facing an uphill task tracking down the two dhaba workers who allegedly killed local BJP leader Raju Dhengre at Kuhi. The victim was strangled and bludgeoned to death after he allegedly denied the two accused Diwali payment and bonus at the dhaba near Kuhi Phata in the early hours of Saturday.

Dhengre, who had engaged the workers from a contractor near MP bus stand, had not taken any identification details of the duo. The cops are now searching for the assailants on the basis of their sketches.

The two prime suspects, Adi and Mandla alias Chhotu, natives of Mandla in MP, sustained head injuries after meeting with a car accident. After the murder, they fled with the deceased’s car but met with an accident near Vihirgaon, when the car turned turtle on Nagpur-Umred highway.

The police are also investigating the murder from different angles, including possible political rivalry. The victim, Raju Dhengre, was a former Sarpanch and had recently won the Gram Panchayat polls. The assailants fled with Dhengre’s car but got into an accident later. His body was discovered by his daughter after she tried calling him and received no response.

