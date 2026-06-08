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When some of India’s biggest celebrities gather under a single banner, it is usually for a film launch, an awards show, or a star-studded concert. But in recent years, a different kind of stage has brought together some of the country’s most recognizable faces. The spotlight this time is not on entertainment, but on the environment.

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At the heart of this movement stands Asif Bhamla, the driving force behind the Bhamla Foundation and its flagship environmental campaign, Bhoomi Namaskar. Through a unique blend of activism, celebrity engagement, and social impact initiatives, Bhamla has transformed environmental awareness from a niche conversation into a mainstream cultural movement.

What began as a World Environment Day campaign has today evolved into one of the most visible sustainability initiatives in the country, attracting support from Bollywood stars, music icons, influencers, and changemakers who are using their influence to amplify a message that extends far beyond social media.

Leading this celebrity brigade are Malaika Arora and Badshah, two personalities whose presence has brought tremendous visibility to the campaign.

Malaika Arora has long been associated with wellness, fitness, and conscious living. Her involvement with Bhoomi Namaskar reflects a growing awareness among public figures that sustainability is no longer just an environmental issue. It is a lifestyle choice. Through her participation, the campaign has found resonance among younger urban audiences who increasingly view environmental responsibility as an extension of healthy living.

Badshah, meanwhile, brings a completely different kind of influence. As one of India’s most popular music artists, his reach extends across generations and geographies. His support for Bhoomi Namaskar demonstrates how environmental advocacy is finding a place within mainstream entertainment culture. By associating with campaigns that promote climate awareness and sustainable practices, artists like Badshah are helping environmental messages reach millions who may never engage with traditional awareness campaigns.

Yet Bhoomi Namaskar’s growing influence is not built on star power alone. It is rooted in Asif Bhamla’s belief that environmental action must become a collective movement involving citizens, institutions, and cultural icons alike.

Over the years, Bhamla has successfully brought together an impressive list of personalities who share that vision. Veteran actor Jackie Shroff, known for his passionate commitment to tree plantation and environmental conservation, has emerged as one of the campaign’s most enthusiastic supporters. His genuine connection with nature has made him a natural fit for Bhoomi Namaskar’s mission of encouraging people to reconnect with the planet.

Actor and environmental advocate Bhumi Pednekar has also played a prominent role in amplifying the campaign’s message. As one of Bollywood’s most vocal voices on climate issues, Pednekar represents a generation of artists who are increasingly using their platforms to advocate for sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Music has become a powerful pillar of the campaign’s outreach strategy. Renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan and beloved playback artist Shaan have contributed to creating a cultural identity around Bhoomi Namaskar, helping transform environmental messaging into an emotional and engaging experience.

Adding further star power to the movement are music sensations Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar. Their massive fan following has helped the campaign connect with audiences across age groups and regions. Their involvement highlights a growing trend in which entertainers are stepping beyond their professional roles to support causes that shape the future of society.

The younger generation is represented by actor Vishal Jethwa and dancer-actor Raghav Juyal, both of whom bring fresh energy and influence to the initiative. Their participation has helped Bhoomi Namaskar engage younger audiences who are increasingly concerned about climate change, sustainability, and environmental justice.

Together, these personalities have helped transform Bhoomi Namaskar into more than just an awareness campaign. It has become a movement that combines environmental responsibility with cultural influence, proving that celebrity engagement can be a powerful catalyst for public action.

Alongside Bhoomi Namaskar, another initiative championed by Asif Bhamla has captured public attention for its unique blend of sustainability and social empowerment. The Pink E-Rickshaw initiative is designed to create livelihood opportunities for women while promoting clean transportation solutions.

The concept is simple yet impactful. By enabling women to operate electric rickshaws, the initiative supports financial independence, encourages sustainable mobility, and challenges traditional gender barriers in public transportation. The bright pink vehicles have become symbols of empowerment, visibility, and progress.

Much like Bhoomi Namaskar, the Pink E-Rickshaw initiative has benefited from the support of celebrities who have used their platforms to bring attention to its mission. Their participation has helped shine a spotlight on stories of women who are building new futures through access to economic opportunities and environmentally friendly transportation.

For Asif Bhamla, the connection between Bhoomi Namaskar and the Pink E-Rickshaw initiative is clear. Both are rooted in the belief that sustainability must serve people as much as it serves the planet. Environmental protection, social inclusion, and community development are not separate goals but interconnected responsibilities.

This philosophy has become a defining characteristic of the Bhamla Foundation’s work. Rather than limiting itself to awareness campaigns, the organization has focused on creating initiatives that inspire participation, encourage behavioral change, and generate tangible impact.

The growing involvement of celebrities has amplified that mission. Whether through public appearances, campaign launches, environmental anthems, or awareness drives, stars such as Malaika Arora, Badshah, Jackie Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Vishal Jethwa, and Raghav Juyal have helped bring sustainability into mainstream conversations.

In an era when attention is one of the world’s most valuable commodities, Bhoomi Namaskar has succeeded in capturing it for the right reasons. By combining celebrity influence with meaningful action, Asif Bhamla has created a platform that inspires people to think differently about their relationship with the environment and their role in shaping a more sustainable future.

As the movement continues to grow, one thing is evident. Bhoomi Namaskar is no longer just a campaign. It is a cultural statement. And at its center is Asif Bhamla, supported by some of India’s biggest stars, proving that when influence meets purpose, meaningful change becomes possible.

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