Alert homeowner foils burglary bid in Kapil Nagar

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Nagpur: A major burglary attempt was thwarted in the Kapil Nagar police station area after an alert homeowner woke up during the night and forced an intruder to flee empty-handed. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the house, and police have launched a search for the unidentified accused.

The incident took place at House No. 1 in the SDPL Green House Row-House complex at Uplawadi under the jurisdiction of Kapil Nagar Police Station.

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According to police sources, the homeowner, Mohammad Javed Qureshi, sensed suspicious movement inside his residence late at night and immediately alerted the police control room.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the intruder initially attempted to gain entry by breaking open the main door of the house. When that effort failed, he allegedly moved to the rear side of the property, smashed the glass pane of a bathroom window and entered the house through the opening.

Once inside, the accused reportedly searched two rooms and rummaged through household belongings in an attempt to locate valuables. However, he failed to find any cash, jewellery or other items worth stealing.

The situation took a dramatic turn when the intruder reached the room where Qureshi was sleeping. The noise allegedly woke the homeowner, prompting the burglar to panic and flee immediately through the same route by which he had entered the house.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and examined CCTV footage from the residence. The recordings reportedly captured the suspect’s movements inside the house, providing investigators with crucial leads.

A case has been registered against the unidentified accused, and efforts are underway to establish his identity and trace his whereabouts based on the CCTV footage.

The attempted burglary has triggered concern among residents of the area, particularly because the accused allegedly entered the house despite family members being present inside. Local residents have demanded increased night patrolling and stronger security measures to prevent such incidents.

Police officials said teams are analysing the CCTV footage and gathering technical evidence to identify and apprehend the suspect at the earliest.

Further investigation is underway.

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