Asian Games: Kabaddi gold as India win 100th medal!

The Indian contingent claimed an unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games with a thrilling 26-25 victory over Chinese Taipei in the women’s kabaddi final.

This is the women’s kabaddi team’s third title triumph at the Asian Games, doing one better than its runner-up finish in the last edition of the Games in Indonesia.

Advertisement

It was a very difficult outing for the Indian women as Chinese Taipei pushed them to the limit in the final, missing out on the top prize by just a solitary point.

This was India’s 100th medal at the 2023 Asian Games including 25 gold, 35 silver and 60 bronze.

Earlier, Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam had won the gold medal in their respective archery compound events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement