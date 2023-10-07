Parineeti Chopra Shares Heartfelt Video Of ‘Bahu-Swagat’ At Raghav Chadha’s Residence

Parineeti Shares Heartfelt Video of ‘Bahu-Swagat’ at Raghav’s Home: Parineeti Chopra recently shared a video of her post wedding rituals at Raghav Chadha’s home on her social media handle. The actress took to her Instagram stories and posted the video filmed by Fourfold Pictures, a visual storytelling and wedding editorials photography company. The new throwback video from the traditional customs after Parineeti’s marriage with Raghav was recorded in the short video. The Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue actress expressed gratitude towards Fourfold Pictures for capturing the essence of her bond with in-laws in the heartwarming video. She also wrote a sweet caption thanking Raghav’s mother and family members for the grand welcome.

PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA’S ‘BAHU-SWAGAT’ IS ALL ABOUT FAMILY BONDING

Fourfold Pictures shared Parineeti-Raghav’s post-wedding clip and captioned it as, “A daughter in law is the light that brings happiness into a mothers life. Never seen a Bahu Swagat so beautifully done!

The Chadha family planned a surprise dhol and decor for @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 followed by some sweet and fun games. As Pari said… the best family in the world. They surely made her feel like a QUEEN.” In the cute video, Raghav can be seen telling Parineeti, “Now you are a Chaddha”. The latter captioned her Instagram story as, “The best family ever”. She also admits in the video, “They are the best family in the word. They make me feel like a queen”.

PARINEETI CHOPRA PRAISES RAHAV CHADHA’S FAMILY:

​RagNeeti’s wedding was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza and Manish Malhotra.

