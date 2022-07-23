Mandar Thakare Of Sandipani School Nagpur Secured 93% In Class 10th Cbse

Advertisement

Nagpur: Mandar Vijay Thakare secured whopping 93% in CBSE Class X results which was declared on Friday. Mandar is a student of Sandipani School, Amravati Road.

Mandar’s Father Dr. Vijay Thakare is Deputy Director of Regional Forensic Science laboratory , Government of Maharashtra, Home department , Nagpur . And his mother Mrs. Anupriti Thakare is a Housewife .

Advertisement

Mandar aims to become an IAS officer in future .

Mandar dedicated his Success to his Parents because of their valuable support and for always providing a healthy atmosphere for studies .

And specially thanked his teachers for providing their valuable time and supporting him throughout the journey of 10th Standard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement