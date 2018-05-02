Ashwin Mehadia elected NVCC President, Ramawtar Totla Secretary

Nagpur: The 75th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) was held in hall of the Chamber on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 which was presided by Hemant Gandhi.

Ashwin Mehadia was elected President. Arjundas Ahuja, Farooquebhai Akbani and Sanjay K Agrawal were elected as Vice Presidents unopposed of the Chamber for the year 2019-20.

The newly elected President convened the 1st Executive Committee Meeting on same day at 12.30 p.m. After brief introduction of newly elected executive committee members, the executive members unanimously elected Ramawtar Totla as Secretary, Sachin Puniyani as Treasurer, and Umesh Patel, Swapnil Ahirkar & Shabbar Sakir as Jt. Secretary and Rajubhai Makhija as PRO for the term.

Following Members were declared as newly Executive members for the year 2019-20: Abhay P. Agrawal, Deepak O. Agrawal, Dyneshwar Rakshak, Gajnanad B. Gupta, Ghanshyamdas Chhabria, Hajarilal Agrawal, Maheshkumar Kukdeja, Manoj N. Laturia, Mansukhlal Soni (Manubhai), Mohan Choithani, Natwar Patel, Pankajkumar Agrawal, Prabhakar Deshmukh, Pratap Motwani, Rajan Agrawal, Rajesh S. Thakkar, Rajkumar Gupta, Rajwantpal Singh Tuli, Raman Paigwar, Sandeep B. Agrawal, Sanjay Pacheriwala, Satish Bang, Satosh Kabra, Suryakant Agrawal, Viren Chandak. Co-Op Members: Alokkumar Das, Narayan Toshniwal, Noorallah Hussain Ajani, Rajesh Ohri, Ram Khubchandani, Ramesh Umathe, Saurabh Agrawal, Shankar Sugandh.

CA Ashwini Agrawal was appointed as Election Commissioner and he conducted the election process successfully with assistance of CA Sanjay Agrawal and Advocate Nikhil Agrawal.