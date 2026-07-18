Cockroach Found in Soup at Nagpur’s Ashoka Restaurant; FDA Launches Probe

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Nagpur: A food safety scare unfolded at the well-known Ashoka Restaurant in Nagpur’s Sadar area after a customer allegedly found a cockroach in the soup served to them.

The incident created a commotion inside the restaurant as the customer immediately brought the matter to the attention of the management. The discovery sparked concern among diners and briefly disrupted operations at the establishment.

Following the complaint, officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reached the restaurant and initiated an inspection. Food samples have been collected and sent for laboratory analysis, while authorities are also examining whether the restaurant complies with mandatory hygiene and food safety regulations.

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The restaurant management expressed regret over the incident, acknowledged the lapse, and assured customers that corrective measures would be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.

The episode has once again raised concerns over food quality and hygiene standards at restaurants in Nagpur. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the FDA’s investigation and laboratory report.

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