Ashish Deshmukh sends letter to Kharge, demands sacking of MPCC President Patole

Nagpur: The former MLA and Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh has sent a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and described the party situation in Maharashtra as ‘worrisome.’ Holding the MPCC President Nana Patole responsible for poor condition of Congress in the State, Deshmukh has demanded sacking of MPCC President Patole and appointment of a capable leader on the post.

In his letter to Kharge, Ashish Deshmukh said, “The Congress leadership appointed Nana Patole as President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in February 2021 to deal with problems of farmers, labourers, tribals, youths, women, backward classes and destitute. But Patole has failed totally. Vidarbha is known as Congress fort but due to Patole’s working style, this fort is also going out of hands of Congress,” Deshmukh lamented.

“Nana Patole is responsible for revolt by Satyajit Tambe. During the tenure of Patole, Congress faced humiliation. The party is tottering. During the December 2021 Nagpur MLC poll, Ravindra Bhoyar was candidate of Congress. But dramatic developments occurred just a few hours before polling. Suddenly, Mangesh Deshmukh was given candidature. This led to a massive victory for BJP’s Chandrashekhar Bawankule. In June 2022 MLC polls, Chandrakant Handore was number one candidate, but Bhai Jagtap bagged more votes. Handore was defeated. The High Command had ordered to ensure victory of Handore but it did not happen. On July 4, 2022, Shinde-Fadnavis Government faced floor test. At this time, unity of Opposition was needed. But 10 MLAS of Congress remained absent. This led to the Shinde-Fadnavis Government winning the trust vote. The MPCC President Patole had assured to investigate all these three matters. But till today, no action was taken against anybody and nobody is held responsible for the fiasco,” Ashish Deshmukh said in the letter sent to Kharge.

Deshmukh further said that the future of Congress is in the hands of people in Maharashtra. “Congress will have to take decisive action. A team of strong leaders and workers will have to be put in place. For this to achieve, a strong leadership in Maharashtra is needed. It is need of the hour to immediately change the President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. The MPCC President should be raising people’s problems by visiting village after village and making the position of Congress stronger. Please treat this letter seriously for ensuring a better future for the Congress party,” Deshmukh demanded.

