In a first, a Maharashtra Home Guard gets Rs 25 lakh as insurance amount

Nagpur: For the first time in the history of Maharashtra Home Guards, a cheque of Rs 25 lakh was handed over to Home Guard, Laxman Vitthal Akhade, Raigarh, as an insurance amount by Dr B K Upadhyay, DG Home Guards in the presence of ADG Brijesh Singh, DC Atul Jhende, Raigarh, Kochar and Mrs Sawant ( both HDFC officials) and others.

Notably, on September 5, 2022, while on duty Akhade had lost one of his legs in a serious accident. Like Police Department, Maharashtra Government has tied up with HDFC Bank by opening the salary accounts and now Home Guards of the State are entitled to all the insurance benefits, informed the Office of the DG , Home Guards, Old Secretariat, Fort, Mumbai.

It may be recalled that with an aim to provide an insurance cover to the personnel of Maharashtra Home Guards, a force of 47,000 personnel, the State Home Department had given an option to the personnel of transferring their salary bank accounts to HDFC Bank to get the benefit of free personal accidental insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh. Around 3,500 Home Guards in Nagpur were benefited through the scheme, report said.

Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Director General of Home Guards, had issued a circular instructing District Commandments of Home Guards to avail the scheme for benefits of the home guards who used to work with the State Police during festivals, VIP bandobast, elections and law and order situation.

In rural areas, the home guards are working continuously with the police. The demand of providing insurance cover to home guards was pending with the home guards for the past several years. The organisations of home guards were pressing for the demand every year.

