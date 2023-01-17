Nagpur Teachers’ constituency poll: 5 candidates are crorepatis, criminal cases against 4

Nagpur: Various twists along with political hues are coming to the fore in Nagpur Division Teachers Constituency elections. Out of the total 22 candidates in the election fray, it has been revealed that 5 candidates are crorepatis. This was revealed after inspecting the nomination papers of all the candidates in the ring. Also, the number of candidates with wealth between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore is seven. Interestingly, three candidates have zero wealth!!

According to a report, a total of 27 candidates had filed the nomination form in Nagpur Division. 5 of them withdrew their nominations on Monday, January 16. It has become clear that 22 candidates will be in the fray in the Nagpur Teacher Constituency election arena of Maharashtra Legislative Council. It is believed that only candidates related to teachers or education sector stand in this election. But actually 50 percent of candidates are not existing teachers. Also, crimes have been registered against 18 percent of the standing candidates and most of them are teachers, the report said.

Out of the 22 candidates who are currently in the fray, four candidates have various types of criminal offences filed against them. Two cases of fraud and threatening to kill have been registered against one of these candidates. A case of accident has been registered against one teacher and three cases of political agitation have been registered against one. A case of fraud has been registered against a candidate who is a builder by profession. Surprise is being expressed as candidates with crimes are running in this election as well.

Assets and annual income of three candidates are also nil

13 percent of those contesting in the election, that is, three candidates do not have a single rupee of wealth. Whereas 32 percent i.e. 7 candidates have wealth between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore and 22 percent i.e. 5 candidates are crorepatis. More than 72 percent of the candidates standing in this poll have an annual income above Rs 5 lakh.

27 percent of the candidates have an annual income of Rs 20 lakh or more. While 13 percent i.e. 3 candidates have shown their income as zero. Surprisingly, it also includes a teacher.

Two are Ph.D candidates and one is 10th pass

Although there is a field of highly educated candidates in this election, only two candidates are PhD holders. Apart from this, two candidates have only one degree and one is only 10th pass. All remaining candidates are holders of two or more degrees. More than half of the candidates in the teachers’ constituency elections are above fifty. 22.72 percent candidates are above 60 years of age and 36 percent candidates are above fifty. 22 percent of the candidates are below 45 years of age.

Farmers and businessmen are also in the fray

In this election, only 45 percent of the candidates are currently working as teachers or principals. 9 percent of the candidates are professionals and the same number of candidates are farmers and social workers. Apart from this, 22 percent of the candidates are retired.

