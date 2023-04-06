Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to address public meeting in Nagpur this month: Patole

Nagpur: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra, General Secretary of Indian National Congress, will address a public meeting in Nagpur later this month, said Nana Patole, President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

While interacting with select media persons on Wednesday, Patole said that he had gone to Surat in Gujarat where he requested Rahul Gandhi to address a public meeting in Nagpur. “Rahul Gandhi was positive about this. We are preparing for organising the public meeting of the party in Nagpur between April 20 and April 25,” said Patole.

According to Patole, apart from Rahul Gandhi, the public meeting will be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, President of All India Congress Committee. A meeting of MPCC executives will be held on April 10 to discuss preparations for the public meeting of top Congress leaders. Patole said that he also would tour various parts of Vidarbha to mobilise party organisation and give district-wise responsibility to leaders regarding the meeting.

“Their visit assumes significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be in Nagpur on April 27 for inauguration of National Cancer Institute and for attending other programmes at Koradi, the media reports said. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will be holding its second phase of Vajramuth Yatra on April 16 at Darshan Colony Ground in Nagpur.

In reply to another question, Patole also flayed Dr Ashish Deshmukh, BJP MLA turned Congress leader, for making baseless statements. He also hinted that the party would initiate action against Dr Deshmukh.

