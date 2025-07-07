Heavy vehicles continue to violate ban on Nagpur’s Gowari Flyover; officials in a fix

Advertisement



Nagpur: Despite clear restrictions, heavy vehicles continue to ply on the Shaheed Adivasi Gowari Sitabuldi Flyover, turning the stretch into a persistent headache for the traffic police and the Public Works Department (PWD). Years after restrictions were imposed, enforcement remains weak and technical deterrents are still missing, putting both the flyover’s structural integrity and commuter safety at risk.

Traffic officials admit that limited manpower is hampering effective, round-the-clock monitoring of the flyover. Meanwhile, the PWD, responsible for physical infrastructure solutions, has cited budgetary and technical constraints to justify its inaction.

“There are several flyovers in the city equipped with well-lit height barriers that effectively discourage heavy vehicles. But in the case of Gowari Flyover, repeated proposals to improve barriers and lighting have been ignored,” said a senior traffic officer.

Although an illuminated signboard exists near the flyover, officials admit it has proven ineffective. Speed breakers on the approach road, once considered a minor deterrent, have also worn out over time, further compounding the problem.

In a bid to find a smarter solution, traffic officials recently considered a proposal from a local techie involving height sensors. The system would detect the height of approaching vehicles, and if they exceed the permissible limit, an illuminated bar would automatically lower to the driver’s eye level, forcing them to stop or reroute.

“This kind of real-time, visual warning would be much harder to ignore than a static signboard,” explained the officer, adding that such technology could drastically reduce illegal heavy vehicle movement without relying solely on human enforcement.

Senior officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, have held meetings with PWD officials to discuss possible solutions, but these have yielded little action. “We’ve submitted proposals, but they often go unheard,” said the officer, expressing frustration over bureaucratic delays.

With conventional efforts failing, the traffic department now plans to escalate the issue to the District Road Safety Committee, chaired by the District Collector. Officials hope the committee’s intervention will push the PWD to take the matter seriously.

The flyover, which was never designed to handle heavy freight traffic, continues to face structural stress, raising concerns about long-term damage and the safety of commuters.

Until concrete steps are taken — whether through modern deterrent systems, physical barriers, or stricter enforcement — the menace of heavy vehicles on Gowari Flyover is unlikely to end.