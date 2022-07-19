ESIC Hospital doctor in Nagpur sacked for alleged commission scam

Advertisement

Nagpur: A major commission scam has come to light in the ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation) Hospital in Nagpur. While the services of a doctor have been terminated, it is being said further investigation may reveal involvement of more persons, according to a report in a local daily.

According to reports, the patients coming to the ESIC Hospital were being sent to a private hospital and inflated bills of treatment sent to ESIC. The ESIC Hospital is responsible for providing healthcare to 3.63 lakh workers insured by ESIC and their 11.33 lakh family members. The hospital is paid for this from contributions deducted from salaries of the workers. The salaries of the doctors too are drawn from money.

However, since the ESIC Hospital lacked many facilities, many times services of private hospitals were taken. A large amount is spent on bills of these private hospitals. The accused doctor took advantage of this ‘system’.

According to reports, the accused doctor joined the ESIC Hospital as a surgeon about 18 months back on contract basis. He also works at a private hospital. The accused doctor allegedly recommended surgeries to even the patients who did not need them. And furthermore, despite the ESIC Hospital having a facility for those surgeries, he used to divert the patients to the private hospital. The accused doctor was reportedly getting a commission of Rs 30,000 per patient from the private hospital, as it was noticed that each patient was charged Rs 30,000 extra.

The reports further said that till now 25 such cases have come to the fore. According to the Medical Superintendent of the ESIC Hospital, the services of the accused doctor had been terminated and an inquiry committee set up to probe the scam. Preliminary investigation revealed the scam to the tune of Rs 8 lakh, reports stated.

