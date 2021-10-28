Aryan Khan case: NCB’s witness Kiran Gosavi detained

Kiran Gosavi, an ‘independent witness’ of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case, has been detained in Pune.

After remaining untraceable for several days, Gosavi, who is facing a cheating case in Pune, spoke to TV news channels from an undisclosed location and dubbed the extortion claims made by his aide and another witness in the case, Prabhakar Sail as false and baseless.

Gosavi’s photos and videos with Aryan Khan went viral on social media after the NCB’s raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.