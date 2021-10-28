‘SRK to pull out all stops to prove Aryans innocence’

Shah Rukh Khan’s legal team is preparing for a long battle against those who apparently planned and plotted Aryan Khan’s highly-publicised arrest.

An informed source tells Subhash K Jha, “Shah Rukh is going to pull out all stops to prove his son’s innocence. Shah Rukh will take the bull by horns. Some people have got to pay for what has been done. The battle has just begun.”

Meanwhile, SRK’s one pending movie assignment has been affected by the crisis.

Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh.

Salman Khan has a very special appearance in the film.

Pathan’s next schedule in Spain, which was to begin mid-October, now stands postponed until Shah Rukh is in a position to resume shooting.

Sources tell that Shah Rukh’s co-actors have assured him that they will accommodate the next schedule of Pathan into their choc-a-bloc date diaries whenever he wants them to.