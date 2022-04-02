CBI seizes Rs 60 lakh cash from arrested Rly officer’s house in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Nagpur seized Rs 60 lakh unaccounted cash from the residence of Central Railway’s Assistant Divisional Engineer (South) A B Chaturvedi who was arrested on Thursday on graft charges, according to report.

The CBI produced Chaturvedi in the court on Friday and obtained his custody till April 4. The cash was found stuffed in three suitcases at the official residence of Chaturvedi near Ladies Club lawn in Civil Lines. Some property documents were also seized by the CBI which include a bungalow in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the report said.

Notably, the Assistant Divisional Engineer was trapped by the CBI while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from contractor Subhash Surana, partner M/s Subhash Fattechand Surana, Wardha. Against the total bill amount of Rs 89.55 lakh, Chaturvedi had allegedly demanded two per cent as bribe. The demand was made by the officer on Wednesday and Surana promptly reached the CBI at CGO Complex and lodged a complaint.

Meanwhile, the CBI produced Chaturvedi in the court on Friday and demanded his five-day custody. Adv Prakash Naidu appearing for the accused argued and brought to the notice of the court that the Surana was a habitual complainant and this was his fourth complaint against the Railway officials. As regards to the recovery of Rs 60 lakh cash from the accused, it was argued that the said amount was received by way of earnest money from the purchaser of a property.

The CBI and prosecution demanded custody of Chaturvedi to identify whether senior officials of railways are involved in the corrupt practices. After hearing both sides, the Court remanded Chaturvedi to two-day CBI custody.

