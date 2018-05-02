Arun Motors-Maruti Suzuki Arena opens doors for customers in Nagpur

Nagpur: Arun Group – one of Central India’s leading business groups with over 60 years of experience commenced operations of its brand-new venture Arun Motors-Maruti Suzuki Arena. Committed to elevating ownership experience, Maruti Suzuki today extended its sales and service network with the inauguration of Arun Motors – Maruti Suzuki showroom and service facility in Nagpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Karan Patni, Managing Director, Arun Motors Private Limited, said, “As we start this new journey, our core focus will be on earning the trust of our customers. With world-class products, an equally important element is to have a reliable, dependable sales and service network to create a differentiated experience for our customers.”

Ravi Joshi – CEO Arun Motors said “The showroom will showcase Maruti’s most vibrant, feature-rich and value-for-money product portfolio, including the Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza, Alto, S-presso, Eeco, Celerio, and the Wagon R.”

With an ever-growing dealership presence, Maruti’s unmatched services, durable scheduled maintenance parts, and customer-oriented packages will now be extended to more customers in Nagpur with the opening of this facility.

Present on the occasion were Ajay Kumar Patni, Vijay Kumar Patni, Kunal Patni Directors – Arun motors private Limited.

Arun Motor’s new Maruti Suzuki Arena is located in the heart of the city at Patni Plaza, Khamla Square. Customers can walk in any day of the week to experience the new dealership. Customers can also call Arun Motors – Maruti Suzuki Arena on 7709688800 / 7709588800 for a contactless buying experience.