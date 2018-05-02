Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Aug 28th, 2020
    Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Arun Motors-Maruti Suzuki Arena opens doors for customers in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Arun Group – one of Central India’s leading business groups with over 60 years of experience commenced operations of its brand-new venture Arun Motors-Maruti Suzuki Arena. Committed to elevating ownership experience, Maruti Suzuki today extended its sales and service network with the inauguration of Arun Motors – Maruti Suzuki showroom and service facility in Nagpur.

    Speaking on the occasion, Karan Patni, Managing Director, Arun Motors Private Limited, said, “As we start this new journey, our core focus will be on earning the trust of our customers. With world-class products, an equally important element is to have a reliable, dependable sales and service network to create a differentiated experience for our customers.”

    Ravi Joshi – CEO Arun Motors said “The showroom will showcase Maruti’s most vibrant, feature-rich and value-for-money product portfolio, including the Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza, Alto, S-presso, Eeco, Celerio, and the Wagon R.”

    With an ever-growing dealership presence, Maruti’s unmatched services, durable scheduled maintenance parts, and customer-oriented packages will now be extended to more customers in Nagpur with the opening of this facility.

    Present on the occasion were Ajay Kumar Patni, Vijay Kumar Patni, Kunal Patni Directors – Arun motors private Limited.

    Arun Motor’s new Maruti Suzuki Arena is located in the heart of the city at Patni Plaza, Khamla Square. Customers can walk in any day of the week to experience the new dealership. Customers can also call Arun Motors – Maruti Suzuki Arena on 7709688800 / 7709588800 for a contactless buying experience.

    Trending In Nagpur
    तुकाराम मुंढेंचे आरोप गढूळ आणि गलिच्छ मानसिकतेचे प्रदर्शन
    तुकाराम मुंढेंचे आरोप गढूळ आणि गलिच्छ मानसिकतेचे प्रदर्शन
    Amarjeet Singh Walia (Gogi) passes away
    Amarjeet Singh Walia (Gogi) passes away
    Furious Mayor dares Mundhe to prove ‘women’ charge or render public apology
    Furious Mayor dares Mundhe to prove ‘women’ charge or render public apology
    मुख्यमंत्री व ऊर्जामंत्र्यांची वीजबिल माफीची घोषणा फसवी : बावनकुळे
    मुख्यमंत्री व ऊर्जामंत्र्यांची वीजबिल माफीची घोषणा फसवी : बावनकुळे
    Jee-Neet की परीक्षा पोस्टपोन करने की मांग को लेकर कांग्रेस का विरोध प्रदर्शन
    Jee-Neet की परीक्षा पोस्टपोन करने की मांग को लेकर कांग्रेस का विरोध प्रदर्शन
    Covid-19 के चलते नागरिकों के लिए 2 सितंबर तक बंद रहेगा ग्रामीण पुलिस अधीक्षक ऑफिस
    Covid-19 के चलते नागरिकों के लिए 2 सितंबर तक बंद रहेगा ग्रामीण पुलिस अधीक्षक ऑफिस
    Health warriors attacked in Hingna village
    Health warriors attacked in Hingna village
    VTA welcomes NMC Commissioner Radhakrishnan, discuss city’s issues
    VTA welcomes NMC Commissioner Radhakrishnan, discuss city’s issues
    BDDS Constable dies on duty at Police Headquarters in city
    BDDS Constable dies on duty at Police Headquarters in city
    लगातार बारिश से ‘ कही खुशी कही गम ‘ जैसे हालात
    लगातार बारिश से ‘ कही खुशी कही गम ‘ जैसे हालात
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145