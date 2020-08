Nagpur: Amarjeet Singh Walia, resident of Kamptee Road, Budh Nagar, Nagpur, left for heavenly abode on Thursday, August 27. He was father of former Nagpur Today staffer Ritu Walia.

Paying tributes to her father, Ritu said, “Dad having shown exceptional will power over the days, he left us for heavenly adobe on August 27 at 9:30 am.

He was a great man, husband, father, brother and lived life king size. Now he is in a better place. May his soul RIP.”