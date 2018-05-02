Arun Jaitley to be cremated today 4 PM

Arun Jaitley, former finance minister and BJP veteran who died on Saturday, will be cremated this afternoon with state honours.

The seasoned BJP leader died at 12:07 pm on Saturday at Delhi’s AIIMS, two weeks after he was admitted following complaints of breathlessness. “It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley… Shri Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on 09/08/2019 and was treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior doctors,” said AIIMS in a statement.

Hundreds of leaders from across political spectrum visited his Delhi home in Kailash Colony last evening to pay their last respects.

His body will be kept at the BJP headquarters in Delhi today between 10:30 am and 1 pm where party workers and leaders will pay tributes.

The last rites will take place at the Nigambodh Ghat at 2:30 pm, the BJP said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Bahrain, turned emotional at an event on Saturday as he remembered his “friend”, Arun Jaitley. “I can’t imagine that I am so far here while my friend has gone away. Some days ago, we lost our former External Affairs Minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today I have lost my friend Arun,” he added.