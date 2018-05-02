Shri Krishna Janmashtmi celebrated at HelloKids Wondebeats Play School, Pratap Nagar,Nagpur a celebration was organized in HelloKids Wonderbeats.All children came in traditional dresses as ‘Krishna’ and ‘Radha’.

Beautiful decorations were put up to make this event more cheerful and colorful. Children and Parents danced on tunes of ‘Yeshomati Maiya se bole nandlala ‘.

On this special occasion Dahi Handi’ event and Quiz competition was organized to mark the mischievous nature of ‘Bal Gopal’ . Program ended with prize distribution to the winners of competitions.