Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sun, Aug 25th, 2019

Shri Krishna Janmashtmi celebrated at HelloKids Wondebeats Play School

Shri Krishna Janmashtmi celebrated at HelloKids Wondebeats Play School, Pratap Nagar,Nagpur a celebration was organized in HelloKids Wonderbeats.All children came in traditional dresses as ‘Krishna’ and ‘Radha’.

Beautiful decorations were put up to make this event more cheerful and colorful. Children and Parents danced on tunes of ‘Yeshomati Maiya se bole nandlala ‘.

On this special occasion Dahi Handi’ event and Quiz competition was organized to mark the mischievous nature of ‘Bal Gopal’ . Program ended with prize distribution to the winners of competitions.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur to be world standard city in innovative way: Bawankule
Nagpur to be world standard city in innovative way: Bawankule
Nagpur’s Akshita Jaiswal emerges first runner up at Dellywood Miss India contest
Nagpur’s Akshita Jaiswal emerges first runner up at Dellywood Miss India contest
Nagpur Crime News
Fake agent of Amazon cheats old man of Rs 85,900
Fake agent of Amazon cheats old man of Rs 85,900
ED takes up India’s biggest ‘Nagpur dabba trading’ case
ED takes up India’s biggest ‘Nagpur dabba trading’ case
Maharashtra News
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमीनिमित्त विंग्स किंडरगार्टेनमध्ये दहिहंडी उत्सव
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमीनिमित्त विंग्स किंडरगार्टेनमध्ये दहिहंडी उत्सव
रेशीमबाग मैदानावर पुन्हा आनंद मेळाव्यासाठी खोदकाम
रेशीमबाग मैदानावर पुन्हा आनंद मेळाव्यासाठी खोदकाम
Hindi News
बोरखेड़ी के भारत पेट्रोलियम के डेपो में कैची मारकर दिया जा रहा है डीलरों को ईंधन
बोरखेड़ी के भारत पेट्रोलियम के डेपो में कैची मारकर दिया जा रहा है डीलरों को ईंधन
इंस्टीटयुट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग मेट्रो स्टेशन से जुडेगा कॅनल रोड
इंस्टीटयुट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग मेट्रो स्टेशन से जुडेगा कॅनल रोड
Trending News
Arun Jaitley to be cremated today 4 PM
Arun Jaitley to be cremated today 4 PM
Petrol pilferage detected in tank supplying fuel to BP pump at Borkhedi
Petrol pilferage detected in tank supplying fuel to BP pump at Borkhedi
Featured News
मेधावी विद्यार्थियों के अधिकार के लिए किया जा रहा है ‘सेव मेरिट सेव नेशन’ का आंदोलन
मेधावी विद्यार्थियों के अधिकार के लिए किया जा रहा है ‘सेव मेरिट सेव नेशन’ का आंदोलन
Arun Jaitley passes away at 66
Arun Jaitley passes away at 66
Trending In Nagpur
अडचणींवर मात करा, ‘स्टार्ट-अप’ने झेप घ्या!
अडचणींवर मात करा, ‘स्टार्ट-अप’ने झेप घ्या!
पाच वर्षात स्कूटरवाले झालेत पाचशे कोटींचे मालक,ईडीची चौकशी तर होणारच- चंद्रकांत पाटील
पाच वर्षात स्कूटरवाले झालेत पाचशे कोटींचे मालक,ईडीची चौकशी तर होणारच- चंद्रकांत पाटील
Gadkari pays rich tributes to Arun Jaitley
Gadkari pays rich tributes to Arun Jaitley
Gadkari opens PlusNeed website at his PR office in city
Gadkari opens PlusNeed website at his PR office in city
MPYC launches ‘Wake Up Maharashtra’ campaign to woo young voters
MPYC launches ‘Wake Up Maharashtra’ campaign to woo young voters
Petrol pilferage detected in tank supplying fuel to BP pump at Borkhedi
Petrol pilferage detected in tank supplying fuel to BP pump at Borkhedi
High Court gives major relief to GoAir Employees
High Court gives major relief to GoAir Employees
प्लसनिडचा शुभारंभ नितीन गडकरींच्या हस्ते
प्लसनिडचा शुभारंभ नितीन गडकरींच्या हस्ते
दादासाहेब बालपांडे काॅलेज आॅफ फाॅर्मसी, चे बेसा-बेलतरोडी ग्रामपंचायत मध्ये भारत स्वच्छता अभियान व आरोग्यसंबंधी जागरूकता मोहिम….
दादासाहेब बालपांडे काॅलेज आॅफ फाॅर्मसी, चे बेसा-बेलतरोडी ग्रामपंचायत मध्ये भारत स्वच्छता अभियान व आरोग्यसंबंधी जागरूकता मोहिम….
इंस्टीटयुट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग मेट्रो स्टेशन से जुडेगा कॅनल रोड
इंस्टीटयुट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग मेट्रो स्टेशन से जुडेगा कॅनल रोड
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145