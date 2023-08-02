Art director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at ND Studios in Karjat near Mumbai

Mumbai: Renowned Indian art director Nitin Desai died by suicide on Wednesday morning.

As per reports, he hung himself to death at his own ND Studios, located in Karjat, which is located at a 90-minute drive from Mumbai.

Incidentally, Desai ended his life just days before his birthday on August 9. He would have turned 58 in a week.

Desai was a four-time National Award winner for Best Art Direction. He has been credited with designing lavish sets for some of the blockbuster films including ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Jodha Akbar’, ‘Lagaan’, and ‘Bajirao Mastani’, among others.

In his career spanning over two decades, Desai had worked with a number of stalwart filmmakers including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and others.

It was in 2005 when he opened his ambitious ND Studios in Karjat, in the outskirts of Mumbai. Spread over 52 acre, the studio has been home to several film sets, the most prominent one being ‘Jodha Akbar’.

Not just films, but several seasons of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ were also hosted inside ND Studios.

Nitin Desai – The producer

After several years of being an art director and production designer, Desai dabbled in direction and production for films.

He turned film producer in 2003 with the film ‘Desh Devi Maa Ashapura’. In the years that came by, he went on to produce TV series, and his Marathi serial ‘Raja Shivchhatrapati’ was a blockbuster among the regional masses.

He has also been credited for producing the biopic ‘Balgandharva’ in 2011, based on the life of one of the most popular Marathi singers and stage actor, Shripad Rajhans.

He also directed a couple of films — ‘Hello Jai Hind!’ (2011) and ‘Ajintha’ (2012).

