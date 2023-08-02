Video: 3-floor building falls into nullah in Teka, Nagpur; no casualties reported

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a three-floor building located in Habib Nagar, Teka, reportedly collapsed into a nullah late on Wednesday night. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to sources, the building is situated right next to the nullah. Due to heavy rains, the water level in the nullah had risen significantly, weakening the foundation of the building. As a result, the building fell into the nullah.

Following the incident, officials from the Fire and Emergency Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and local police rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. Thankfully, no casualties were reported in the incident.

