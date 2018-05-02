Veteran actor Viju Khote passes away

Veteran actor Viju Khote passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 30, due to multiple organ failure. He was 77.

The Hindi and Marathi film and theatre actor was most famous for playing the dacoit Kalia in Sholay and Robert in Andaz Apna Apna.

“He passed away at 6.55 am peacefully in his sleep at the residence. He has been unwell since quite sometime. He had multiple organ failure,” actor Bhavana Balsavar, his niece, told PTI.

“He did not wish to die in the hospital, so we had brought him home a few days ago. It is a great loss for all of us,” she said.

The last rites of the actor will be performed at Chandan Wadi, south Mumbai, at 11 am.

Khote featured in popular films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ventilator and the television show Zabaan Sambhalke.