Advertisement

Nagpur: In a suspected case of arson, unidentified miscreants allegedly set fire to two parked vehicles in the Pratap Nagar police station limits late on Friday night, reducing the cabins of both vehicles to ashes and causing an estimated loss of Rs 2.5 lakh.

The incident occurred near the water tank in Shyam Nagar, where the vehicles were parked along the roadside.

Gold Rate June 27 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,33,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,24,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to the police, the complainant, 67-year-old Jamal Yasin Pathan, has been running a business for the past 15 years, renting out concrete-breaking and iron-cutting equipment used by construction labourers. As part of his routine, he had parked his Maruti Omni and Tata Ace vehicle near the spot on Friday night.

Sometime during the night, an unidentified person allegedly set the cabins of both vehicles on fire. By the time the blaze was noticed, the cabins had been completely gutted, leaving the vehicles extensively damaged.

Advertisement

On receiving information, a team from Pratap Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. A case has been registered against an unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the culprit and ascertain the sequence of events leading to the incident.

The motive behind the suspected arson is yet to be established. Investigators are probing all possible angles, including personal enmity, business rivalry and mischief, to determine the reason behind the attack.

Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

नागपुर में आधी रात घर में घुसकर युवती से लूट #nagpurnews #crime... मात्र 10 मिनट में 10 लाख के मोबाइल फोन चोरी कर हुआ... NAGPUR TODAY | TOP - 10 NEWS | 27 JUNE 2026 #newsupdate... नागपुर में देह व्यापार का भंडाफोड़ #nagpurnews #Crime #prostitute #NewsUpdate #latestnews नागपुर के प्रतापनगर में खड़ी दो गाड़ियों में लगाई आग #nagpurnews #NewsUpdate... नागपुर मनपा का 5200 करोड़ का बजट #nagpurnews #nmc #budget #newsupdate #nagpur...

×