Army jawan killed in ongoing encounter in Udhampur

A statement from the Army’s White Knight Corps: “Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite the best medical efforts. Operations remain ongoing.”

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district in the Dudu Basantgarh area of Udhampur.

