Nagpur: Fake Godman Arrested for Midnight Ritual, Sexual Assault of Three Minor Girls

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a shocking incident that has sent ripples across the city, a self-styled godman in Nagpur staged a bizarre midnight nude ritual under the pretense of attracting wealth, during which he allegedly sexually assaulted three minor girls. The incident took place in the Mankapur area and falls under the jurisdiction of Mankapur police station.

Police have arrested five accused in connection with the case, including a woman. The main accused, known locally as ‘Kadil Baba’, has been identified as Abdul Qadir, a resident of Mankapur. Another accused, Ashish, who resides in the jurisdiction of Kapilnagar police station, was living in a live-in relationship with the arrested woman. All five have been booked under serious charges.

Ritual Promised Wealth, Required Minor Girls:

Gold Rate 23 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,500 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver / Kg 96,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police sources, the incident occurred three days ago. Ashish and his partner had approached Abdul Qadir, seeking a quick way to earn money. Claiming to possess spiritual powers, Qadir told them that a nude ritual performed at midnight would miraculously bring a flow of wealth — but insisted that minor girls were essential for its success.

Motivated by greed, the couple, along with two other accomplices, began searching for underage girls. They targeted three minors from economically weaker backgrounds and lured them with false promises of money. Initially, the girls were told that only partial disrobing would be required during the ritual, and due to their financial desperation, they agreed.

Drugged and Assaulted During the Ceremony:

The accused gathered on Sunday night at Qadir’s residence in Mankapur. At the stroke of midnight, the so-called ritual began. Police suspect that Qadir drugged the girls before sexually assaulting them. The minors were left traumatized and confused after the incident.

Realizing the truth the next morning, the victims confided in a local youth, who immediately took them to the Mankapur police station. A case was registered without delay, and all five accused — Abdul Qadir, Ashish, the woman, and two accomplices — were taken into custody.

Police Maintain Confidentiality Amid Sensitive Case:

Due to the highly sensitive nature of the crime and the involvement of minors, police have refrained from revealing further details, including the identities of the accused. Investigations are ongoing, and the case is being handled with utmost seriousness.

The incident has triggered public outrage and raised serious concerns about the exploitation of vulnerable children by fraudulent godmen.

Advertisement