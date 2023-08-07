Army foils infiltration bid in JK; 1 terrorist dead

A terrorist was gunned down in a gunfight as Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday scuttled an infiltration attempt from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The alert troops in Degwar sector noticed the movement of some terrorists attempting to sneak into this side under the cover of darkness in the early hours of the day and engaged them in an encounter, the officials said.

They said one terrorist was gunned down but his body was yet to be retrieved from the scene.

Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said an army ambush party established contact with terrorists in Garhi battalion area around 2 am.

“Two individuals were observed moving across LoC in the general area Degwar Terva. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was seen dropping while the second moved towards Pintu Nala,” the officer said.

The whole area was cordoned off and a search operation is underway, officials said, adding further details are awaited.

