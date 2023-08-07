Chetak Khamla Square presents Nagpur’s No.1 Electric Scooter – Chetak Electric!

Chetak Khamla Square proudly introduces its new state-of-the-art space, offering an immersive experience for electric vehicle enthusiasts. To mark this occasion, we’re delighted to present an exclusive opportunity to save Rs. 10,000/- on Nagpur’s No.1 Electric Scooter – the Chetak Electric!

Experience sustainable mobility firsthand with exciting test rides of the Chetak Electric, now available at our showroom. This limited-time offer combined with the chance to explore the city’s top-rated electric scooter makes switching to eco-friendly transportation more attractive than ever with attractive Finance and Exchange Schemes

The Chetak Electric boasts exceptional features:

• Robust Built, Metal Body, Flush Fitted Exteriors: Stylish, durable, and sleek design, crafted with a robust metal body and seamlessly integrated flush-fitted exteriors.

• IP67 Rated Water Resistance: With an impressive IP67 rating, the Chetak Electric handles various weather conditions effortlessly.

• Bluetooth Connectivity, Over the Air Updates: Stay connected and up-to-date with advanced Bluetooth features and over-the-air updates.

• Ease of Charging: 100% charge in just 4 hours with a 5A standard plug, providing a range of 108 km ( ARAI Certificate Range )

Join us at the new Chetak Khamla Square Showroom, located at Patni Plaza, Khamla Ring Road, Nagpur, For inquiries, test rides, and more, contact us at 9158088855.

