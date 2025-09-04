Armed Miscreants Create Panic in Nagpur’s Shanti Nagar Area

Nagpur: Panic spread in the city late Saturday night when a group of armed miscreants created chaos near NIT Garden, close to Vinayakrao Deshmukh High School, under the jurisdiction of Shanti Nagar police station.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused, riding on two-wheelers, were seen brandishing weapons, intimidating passersby, and damaging vehicles in the area. The sudden incident left local residents shaken.

The episode comes during the festive season when police have been carrying out regular patrols and route marches across the city to maintain peace and order.

No injuries were reported, and further investigations are underway to identify and nab the culprits involved.