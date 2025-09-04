National OBC Federation Ends Stir After Govt Accepts 12 of 14 Demands

Nagpur: After six days of protest at Nagpur’s Constitution Square, the National OBC Federation (Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh) on Thursday called off its agitation following talks with the state government.

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save met the protestors and announced that the government had accepted 12 out of 14 demands raised by the federation. The remaining two demands will be discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis next Tuesday before a final decision is taken.

Save assured the community that the existing OBC reservation quota would remain untouched, saying, “The government is fully committed to protecting the rights of the OBC community.” He visited the protest site on behalf of the CM and Deputy Chief Ministers.

The Federation had strongly opposed the inclusion of the Maratha community in the OBC category. Among its demands were preventing Marathas from being issued Kunbi caste certificates and ensuring that their inclusion does not dilute the OBC quota.

With the state government’s assurances, the Federation formally ended its protest, bringing relief after days of tension that followed the recent Maratha agitation.