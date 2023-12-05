Armed goons loot Rs 12.57 lakh from gas agency employee in Wadi, Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a daring daylight robbery, two motorcycle-riding assailants, armed with sticks, targeted a manager of an HP Gas Agency and looted Rs 12.57 lakh in cash at Tulsi Square in the Defence Quarters area of Wadi Police Station in Nagpur on Monday morning.

According to police, the victim, identified as Siddharth Ramchandra Sukhdev (59), a resident of Vasant Vihar, Khadgaon Road, has been the manager and accountant at the HP Gas Agency for the past four decades. His responsibilities included depositing cash in the bank. On Monday morning, Sukhdev was en route to deposit Rs 12.57 lakh in the bank. The attack occurred a short distance from the agency when two robbers on a motorcycle approached from behind at around 10.30 am, said police. The pillion rider ruthlessly struck Sukhdev on the head with a stick. As a result, Sukhdev fell on the road. Seizing the opportunity, the robbers snatched the bag containing the cash and quickly fled the scene on the motorcycle.

Sukhdev received head injuries in the attack. He informed the agency owner, who alerted the Wadi police. The police team arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Senior Police Inspector Pradeep Rayannawar said that CCTV footage and mobile phone data in the vicinity are now a crucial tool to identify the robbers.

The Wadi police have registered a case under the provisions of Indian Penal Code and launched a hunt for the robbers.