Video: Truck carrying raw grains catches fire on Nagpur-Wardha Road near Jamtha

Nagpur: In an early morning incident, a truck carrying raw grains reportedly caught fire on Nagpur-Wardha Road near Jamtha Stadium at around 4 am on Tuesday.

Following the fire call, the Fire and Emergency Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) swung into action. Three fire tenders from MIHAN and MIDC Fire Station pressed into action.

Following the determined efforts, the firefighters managed to douse the flames. However, the goods, comprising rice, wheat, and other raw materials, were gutted in the fire.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

