Chennai floods: IndiGo says 550 flights cancelled

Advertisement

IndiGo says 550 flights have been cancelled after Chennai airport shut down due to torrential rain and flooding.

Rains have stopped, and water has receded in the Chennai airport area and there is no water stagnation in the runways or taxiways, officials said adding that a lot of slush and filth was being cleared out.

Airport officials said that priority is given for departures to clear the stranded passengers at the airport. There are 21 aircraft on ground and around 1500 passengers inside the Terminals at Chennai Airport, officials said, adding that an adequate quantity of food is available in the airport outlets.

Advertisement

Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in Chennai and adjoining districts on Monday leading to shutting down of air services to and from the city’s airport.