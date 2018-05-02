Armed gang tries to kill 3 friends over property feud in Wadi

Nagpur: A gang of miscreants attacked three friends with lethal weapons and tried to kill them over a property dispute in Wadi police jurisdiction on Monday evening. All the accused have been booked but no arrest has been made in this connection.

The complainant, Sudhir alias Rana Tejprasadsingh (39), a resident of Flat No. 301, Deshmukh Complex, near Jeet Beer Bar, Suraksha Nagar, Dattawadi, told police that he negotiated a deal to purchase a 189 hectare farm field from Yuvraj Dome at Mauza Lava, Khasra No. 171/1. A sale agreement was prepared and the measurement of the farm was being done in the presence of concerned officials around 5 pm on Monday, February 17.

During the same time, the accused Kamalesh alias Kammu Hiranwar (45), resident of Gawalipura, Dharampeth, his relatives Rajan Hiranwar, Shankar Hiranwar, Aniket Hiranwar, Rahul Hiranwar, Nanha Hiranwar, Akash Baniya, Ritesh Baniya, Pankaj Gawande, Satish alias Kannu Siraswar, Anand Dadoriya, Ganesh Pandit and their 10-12 accomplices arrived at the spot with the intention of indulging in riots. All the accused picked up a quarrel and attacked the complainant Sudhir and his two friends Ashok Khobragade and Satish Patil with swords, hockey sticks with the intention to kill them.

Wadi police constable Sheshrao, based on complaint of Sudhir alias Rana Tejprasadsingh, registered a case against all the accused under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 325, 307, 323, 504, 506(B) of the IPC read with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and launched an in-depth probe into the bloody clash. No arrest has been made in the case so far.