Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Feb 19th, 2020

    Armed gang tries to kill 3 friends over property feud in Wadi

    Nagpur: A gang of miscreants attacked three friends with lethal weapons and tried to kill them over a property dispute in Wadi police jurisdiction on Monday evening. All the accused have been booked but no arrest has been made in this connection.

    The complainant, Sudhir alias Rana Tejprasadsingh (39), a resident of Flat No. 301, Deshmukh Complex, near Jeet Beer Bar, Suraksha Nagar, Dattawadi, told police that he negotiated a deal to purchase a 189 hectare farm field from Yuvraj Dome at Mauza Lava, Khasra No. 171/1. A sale agreement was prepared and the measurement of the farm was being done in the presence of concerned officials around 5 pm on Monday, February 17.

    During the same time, the accused Kamalesh alias Kammu Hiranwar (45), resident of Gawalipura, Dharampeth, his relatives Rajan Hiranwar, Shankar Hiranwar, Aniket Hiranwar, Rahul Hiranwar, Nanha Hiranwar, Akash Baniya, Ritesh Baniya, Pankaj Gawande, Satish alias Kannu Siraswar, Anand Dadoriya, Ganesh Pandit and their 10-12 accomplices arrived at the spot with the intention of indulging in riots. All the accused picked up a quarrel and attacked the complainant Sudhir and his two friends Ashok Khobragade and Satish Patil with swords, hockey sticks with the intention to kill them.

    Wadi police constable Sheshrao, based on complaint of Sudhir alias Rana Tejprasadsingh, registered a case against all the accused under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 325, 307, 323, 504, 506(B) of the IPC read with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and launched an in-depth probe into the bloody clash. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

    Happening Nagpur
    Actress Bhumi Pednekar launches the largest ORRA store in Nagpur
    Actress Bhumi Pednekar launches the largest ORRA store in Nagpur
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man arrested for stealing 500-year old Kolabswami Paduka in Tehsil
    Man arrested for stealing 500-year old Kolabswami Paduka in Tehsil
    Armed gang tries to kill 3 friends over property feud in Wadi
    Armed gang tries to kill 3 friends over property feud in Wadi
    Maharashtra News
    नासुप्र में मनाई गई श्री. छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज इनकी ३९०वी जयंती
    नासुप्र में मनाई गई श्री. छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज इनकी ३९०वी जयंती
    छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज जयंतीनिमित्त मनपातर्फे अभिवादन
    छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज जयंतीनिमित्त मनपातर्फे अभिवादन
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया अवैध हथियारों की बिक्री का गढ़ बना
    गोंदिया अवैध हथियारों की बिक्री का गढ़ बना
    राज्य समेत शहर में धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की जयंती
    राज्य समेत शहर में धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की जयंती
    Trending News
    Maharashtra Governor pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary
    Maharashtra Governor pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    Featured News
    500 passengers set to leave quarantined ship today
    500 passengers set to leave quarantined ship today
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    Trending In Nagpur
    नासुप्र में मनाई गई श्री. छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज इनकी ३९०वी जयंती
    नासुप्र में मनाई गई श्री. छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज इनकी ३९०वी जयंती
    छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज जयंतीनिमित्त मनपातर्फे अभिवादन
    छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज जयंतीनिमित्त मनपातर्फे अभिवादन
    महाराजांच्या संकल्पनेतील कल्याणकारी राज्य साकारुया : आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    महाराजांच्या संकल्पनेतील कल्याणकारी राज्य साकारुया : आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    Mahindra & Provincial Automobiles Presents “Mega Service Camp Week 2020”
    Mahindra & Provincial Automobiles Presents “Mega Service Camp Week 2020”
    Man arrested for stealing 500-year old Kolabswami Paduka in Tehsil
    Man arrested for stealing 500-year old Kolabswami Paduka in Tehsil
    GM, Directors of Coop Society cheat man of Rs 54.50 lakh in bogus loan deal
    GM, Directors of Coop Society cheat man of Rs 54.50 lakh in bogus loan deal
    राज्य समेत शहर में धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की जयंती
    राज्य समेत शहर में धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की जयंती
    Impostor appears in Board 12th exam on student’s behalf at Nutan Bharat School
    Impostor appears in Board 12th exam on student’s behalf at Nutan Bharat School
    डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को बदबू न आए इसलिए यमुना में मिला रहे गंगा का पानी
    डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को बदबू न आए इसलिए यमुना में मिला रहे गंगा का पानी
    रविभवन में कोई सुरक्षित नहीं,सुरक्षा रक्षकों का हो रहा शोषण
    रविभवन में कोई सुरक्षित नहीं,सुरक्षा रक्षकों का हो रहा शोषण
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145