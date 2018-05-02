Area AGM of Round Table India held at Hyderabad

The Annual general meeting of Round Table India Area 3 and Area 15 was held on 2nd and 3rd August in Hyderabad along with the Ladies Circle Area 3. All the young energetic minds come together to celebrate the year gone by and to discuss new ideas and plans for the year.

The focus was on the Long term project of Round Table India – “Freedom Through Education” along with plans for increasing community service activities. A new focus this year was discussed and adopted which is “Employ India” where true freedom opportunity is given to the students who have studied from Round Table India schools.

Nagpur was represented by 3 Table chapters – NRT83, NART 180, NTRT 299 and for Ladies Circle was represented by Nagpur Ladies Circle 50.

Nagpur RT83 was awarded Gold recognition for Publicity, Silver for Internal Extension and Tr. Ajay Chandwani received the Platinum award for Best Treasurer for 2018-19

Nagpur Ladies Circle 50 was awarded Gold award for E2E, Gold Award President’s theme, Silver for Publicity, Certificate of appreciation for Non E2E, Gold for Fundraisers, Gold award for Balanced Activities and Cr. Farheen Rana was awarded with Silver Award for best Chairperson 2018-19

With the enthusiasm high, Nagpur is going to undertake many activities and projects to help achieve our motto of Service through Fellowship