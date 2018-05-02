Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Aug 5th, 2019

Area AGM of Round Table India held at Hyderabad

The Annual general meeting of Round Table India Area 3 and Area 15 was held on 2nd and 3rd August in Hyderabad along with the Ladies Circle Area 3. All the young energetic minds come together to celebrate the year gone by and to discuss new ideas and plans for the year.

The focus was on the Long term project of Round Table India – “Freedom Through Education” along with plans for increasing community service activities. A new focus this year was discussed and adopted which is “Employ India” where true freedom opportunity is given to the students who have studied from Round Table India schools.

Nagpur was represented by 3 Table chapters – NRT83, NART 180, NTRT 299 and for Ladies Circle was represented by Nagpur Ladies Circle 50.

Nagpur RT83 was awarded Gold recognition for Publicity, Silver for Internal Extension and Tr. Ajay Chandwani received the Platinum award for Best Treasurer for 2018-19

Nagpur Ladies Circle 50 was awarded Gold award for E2E, Gold Award President’s theme, Silver for Publicity, Certificate of appreciation for Non E2E, Gold for Fundraisers, Gold award for Balanced Activities and Cr. Farheen Rana was awarded with Silver Award for best Chairperson 2018-19

With the enthusiasm high, Nagpur is going to undertake many activities and projects to help achieve our motto of Service through Fellowship

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Notorious goon Jamsher Ansari arrested under MPDA Act
Notorious goon Jamsher Ansari arrested under MPDA Act
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
Maharashtra News
कामठेश्वर शिवमंदीरात भव्य कावड यात्रेसह श्रावणमासाची सुरूवात
कामठेश्वर शिवमंदीरात भव्य कावड यात्रेसह श्रावणमासाची सुरूवात
खसाळा, मसाळा, खैरी, भिलगाव पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी 21 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
खसाळा, मसाळा, खैरी, भिलगाव पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी 21 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
Hindi News
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अलग हुआ लद्दाख, मिला केंद्र शासित प्रदेश का दर्जा
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अलग हुआ लद्दाख, मिला केंद्र शासित प्रदेश का दर्जा
कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटाने की सिफारिश , राष्ट्रपति ने दी मंजूरी
कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटाने की सिफारिश , राष्ट्रपति ने दी मंजूरी
Trending News
Amit Shah moves to end Article 370 in J-K
Amit Shah moves to end Article 370 in J-K
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media
Featured News
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
Trending In Nagpur
Bogus MPCB official dupes many job seekers of Rs 35 lakh
Bogus MPCB official dupes many job seekers of Rs 35 lakh
Area AGM of Round Table India held at Hyderabad
Area AGM of Round Table India held at Hyderabad
खसाळा, मसाळा, खैरी, भिलगाव पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी 21 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
खसाळा, मसाळा, खैरी, भिलगाव पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी 21 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
नरसाळा आरोग्य शिबिरात 2829 रुग्णांची तपासणी पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते झाले उद्घाटन
नरसाळा आरोग्य शिबिरात 2829 रुग्णांची तपासणी पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते झाले उद्घाटन
महा मेट्रो: रेल्वे रुळावरती साकरतय २३१ मीटर लांब कॅन्टिलिव्हर ब्रिज
महा मेट्रो: रेल्वे रुळावरती साकरतय २३१ मीटर लांब कॅन्टिलिव्हर ब्रिज
Major power theft identified at Reliance Jio tower site
Major power theft identified at Reliance Jio tower site
Rape accused escape case: Woman cop suspended for dereliction of duty
Rape accused escape case: Woman cop suspended for dereliction of duty
Alarming: 645 criminals facing trial absconding in Nagpur
Alarming: 645 criminals facing trial absconding in Nagpur
महाजनादेश यात्रेचे मौदा येथे अभूतपूर्व स्वागत सिंचनाचा अनुशेष दोन वर्षात संपवू : मुख्यमंत्री
महाजनादेश यात्रेचे मौदा येथे अभूतपूर्व स्वागत सिंचनाचा अनुशेष दोन वर्षात संपवू : मुख्यमंत्री
Over 22 lakh trees to be planted in farmers’ fields to boost forest cover: Mungantiwar
Over 22 lakh trees to be planted in farmers’ fields to boost forest cover: Mungantiwar
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145