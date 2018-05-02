Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Aug 5th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Amit Shah makes statement in RS

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Parliament today, amidst speculation that it could be on Jammu and Kashmir.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said said Shah will speak in the Rajya Sabha at 11 am and Lok Sabha at 12 noon.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had a hour-long meeting, where the top leadership is believed to have discussed issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were the first to reach the Prime Minister’s residence, where the meeting is taking place, officials said. A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the country’s highest decision-making body, and another meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs are also expected to be held separately, they said.

The Cabinet normally meets every Wednesday and the reasons for convening a meeting Monday has not been disclosed by the government yet.

Jammu and Kashmir has been on the edge following deployment of additional security forces in the State last week. Speculation has been rife that the Centre plans to do away with Article 35A, which gives exclusive rights to the State’s residents in government jobs and land.

The administration of Jammu and Kashmir, under President’s rule, has ordered curtailment of the annual Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the Kashmir Valley, citing terror threat.

Outstation students, studying in the NIT in Srinagar, have also been asked to leave the campus and go home and not to return till further orders.

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti would not be allowed to move out of their houses in view of the restrictions, while Congress leader Usman Majid and CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami claimed to have been arrested around midnight.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Notorious goon Jamsher Ansari arrested under MPDA Act
Notorious goon Jamsher Ansari arrested under MPDA Act
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
Maharashtra News
कामठेश्वर शिवमंदीरात भव्य कावड यात्रेसह श्रावणमासाची सुरूवात
कामठेश्वर शिवमंदीरात भव्य कावड यात्रेसह श्रावणमासाची सुरूवात
खसाळा, मसाळा, खैरी, भिलगाव पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी 21 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
खसाळा, मसाळा, खैरी, भिलगाव पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी 21 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
Hindi News
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अलग हुआ लद्दाख, मिला केंद्र शासित प्रदेश का दर्जा
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अलग हुआ लद्दाख, मिला केंद्र शासित प्रदेश का दर्जा
कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटाने की सिफारिश , राष्ट्रपति ने दी मंजूरी
कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटाने की सिफारिश , राष्ट्रपति ने दी मंजूरी
Trending News
Amit Shah moves to end Article 370 in J-K
Amit Shah moves to end Article 370 in J-K
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media
Featured News
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
Trending In Nagpur
Bogus MPCB official dupes many job seekers of Rs 35 lakh
Bogus MPCB official dupes many job seekers of Rs 35 lakh
Area AGM of Round Table India held at Hyderabad
Area AGM of Round Table India held at Hyderabad
खसाळा, मसाळा, खैरी, भिलगाव पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी 21 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
खसाळा, मसाळा, खैरी, भिलगाव पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी 21 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
नरसाळा आरोग्य शिबिरात 2829 रुग्णांची तपासणी पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते झाले उद्घाटन
नरसाळा आरोग्य शिबिरात 2829 रुग्णांची तपासणी पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते झाले उद्घाटन
महा मेट्रो: रेल्वे रुळावरती साकरतय २३१ मीटर लांब कॅन्टिलिव्हर ब्रिज
महा मेट्रो: रेल्वे रुळावरती साकरतय २३१ मीटर लांब कॅन्टिलिव्हर ब्रिज
Major power theft identified at Reliance Jio tower site
Major power theft identified at Reliance Jio tower site
Rape accused escape case: Woman cop suspended for dereliction of duty
Rape accused escape case: Woman cop suspended for dereliction of duty
Alarming: 645 criminals facing trial absconding in Nagpur
Alarming: 645 criminals facing trial absconding in Nagpur
महाजनादेश यात्रेचे मौदा येथे अभूतपूर्व स्वागत सिंचनाचा अनुशेष दोन वर्षात संपवू : मुख्यमंत्री
महाजनादेश यात्रेचे मौदा येथे अभूतपूर्व स्वागत सिंचनाचा अनुशेष दोन वर्षात संपवू : मुख्यमंत्री
Over 22 lakh trees to be planted in farmers’ fields to boost forest cover: Mungantiwar
Over 22 lakh trees to be planted in farmers’ fields to boost forest cover: Mungantiwar
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145