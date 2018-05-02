Amit Shah moves to end Article 370 in J-K

NEW DELHI: Article 370 for special status on Jammu and Kashmir to be removed, Home Minister Amit Shah proposed in parliament today.

Article 370 of the Constitution is a ‘temporary provision’ which grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah spoke amid massive protests from the opposition over turmoil in the state and an unprecedented lockdown that included the house arrest of former chief ministers like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

12:11 :Kashmir Turmoil LIVE: Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill & the other Bill, Says Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP

12:10 : Kashmir Turmoil LIVE: PDP’s RS MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway&MM Fayaz protest in Parliament premises after resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K moved by HM in Rajya Sabha; The 2 PDP MPs were asked to go out of the House after they attempted to tear the constitution. MM Fayaz also tore his kurta in protest

12:08: Kashmir Turmoil LIVE: Article 370 hatane mein ek second ki bhi deri nahi karni chahiye. Under the umbrella of Article 370 three families looted J&K for years. Leader of Opposition (GN Azad) said Article 370 connected J&K to India, it’s not true. Maharaja Hari Singh signed J&K Instrument of Accession on 27 Oct 1947, Article 370 came in 1954, said Home Minister Shah

: Kashmir Turmoil LIVE: I strongly condemn the act of 2-3 MPs (PDP’s Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway who attempted to tear constitution). We stand by the constitution of India. Hum Hindustan ke samvidhaan ki raksha ke liye jaan ki baazi laga denge, but today BJP has murdered constitution, said Ghulam Nabi Azad

11:53: Kashmir Turmoil LIVE: Jammu and Kashmir to be a union territory with legislature and Ladakh to be union territory without legislature: Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

11:47: Kashmir Turmoil LIVE: What a glorious day. Finally the martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time.Ever imagined? tweeted BJP general secretary Ram Madhav

: Kashmir Turmoil LIVE: “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K. It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises,” tweeted PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti:Kashmir Turmoil LIVE: Jammu and Kashmir to be geographically “reorganised,” said the Home Minister

11:27 : Kashmir Turmoil LIVE: Opposition creates ruckus in the House as Home Minister Amit Shah declares that Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir will be revoked.