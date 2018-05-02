Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Sep 5th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Are you a journalist looking for job? BJP has opening!

New Delhi: At a time when the nation’s economy is seeing its worst, hitting the lowest at 5 per cent during the quarter ended in June, here is the unique job opening for budding reporters. Surprised? Precisely this is what the latest Instagram post of Congress says!

The ad posted by Congress says that BJP is hiring reporters and no salary should be asked as GDP is 5% but the candidate should be capable of reporting something new everyday about the crime, intimidation and harrasment (by BJP).

Taking potshots at the BJP regime Congress has framed special qualifications for the prospective candidate applying for job. The candidate should be reporting on failure of government schemes and also able to take videos to be used against BJP.

And the catch is at the end of the ad – the reporter can be sent to jail if the report turns out to be true!
So guess who all want to apply?

Happening Nagpur
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Gangster Sheikhu abducts liquor trader, extorts Rs 10 lakh, cops on his hunt
Gangster Sheikhu abducts liquor trader, extorts Rs 10 lakh, cops on his hunt
Maharashtra News
हस्तक कुटुंबाने जपली शंभर वर्ष जुन्या महालक्ष्मींची परंपरा
हस्तक कुटुंबाने जपली शंभर वर्ष जुन्या महालक्ष्मींची परंपरा
सलमानच आहे… फक्त सातारचा आहे! ‘सातारच्या सलमान’ चित्रपटाचा टिझर प्रदर्शित
सलमानच आहे… फक्त सातारचा आहे! ‘सातारच्या सलमान’ चित्रपटाचा टिझर प्रदर्शित
Hindi News
बढ़े हुए चालान पर नितिन गडकरी ने कहा – ‘कानून का डर तो होना ही चाहिए’
बढ़े हुए चालान पर नितिन गडकरी ने कहा – ‘कानून का डर तो होना ही चाहिए’
ब्राह्मण सखी मंच की महिला श्रद्धालुओ ने गणेश टेकड़ी पहुंचकर किए भगवान् गणेश के दर्शन
ब्राह्मण सखी मंच की महिला श्रद्धालुओ ने गणेश टेकड़ी पहुंचकर किए भगवान् गणेश के दर्शन
Trending News
Disqualified firm moves HC, seeks scrapping of BVG’s tender for garbage collection
Disqualified firm moves HC, seeks scrapping of BVG’s tender for garbage collection
Gangster Sheikhu abducts liquor trader, extorts Rs 10 lakh, cops on his hunt
Gangster Sheikhu abducts liquor trader, extorts Rs 10 lakh, cops on his hunt
Featured News
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Centre has no intention to ban petrol, diesel vehicles: Gadkari
Centre has no intention to ban petrol, diesel vehicles: Gadkari
Trending In Nagpur
CMRSC authorizes commercial operations of 11 km section Aqua Line of Nagpur Metro
CMRSC authorizes commercial operations of 11 km section Aqua Line of Nagpur Metro
हस्तक कुटुंबाने जपली शंभर वर्ष जुन्या महालक्ष्मींची परंपरा
हस्तक कुटुंबाने जपली शंभर वर्ष जुन्या महालक्ष्मींची परंपरा
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
सेंट उर्सुला गर्ल्स हायस्कुल आणि भारत संचार निगम लिमिटेड येथे अग्निशमन विभागाची मॉक ड्रील
सेंट उर्सुला गर्ल्स हायस्कुल आणि भारत संचार निगम लिमिटेड येथे अग्निशमन विभागाची मॉक ड्रील
डाॅ.सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्णन जयंती साजरी
डाॅ.सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्णन जयंती साजरी
एम्सच्या सहकार्याने मनपाच्या आरोग्य सेवेला मिळणार बळकटी : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
एम्सच्या सहकार्याने मनपाच्या आरोग्य सेवेला मिळणार बळकटी : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
ब्राह्मण सखी मंच की महिला श्रद्धालुओ ने गणेश टेकड़ी पहुंचकर किए भगवान् गणेश के दर्शन
ब्राह्मण सखी मंच की महिला श्रद्धालुओ ने गणेश टेकड़ी पहुंचकर किए भगवान् गणेश के दर्शन
मुंबई मे अधिक जलजमाव के कारण नागपुर मंडल से चलने वाली गाडियॉं हुई प्रभवित
मुंबई मे अधिक जलजमाव के कारण नागपुर मंडल से चलने वाली गाडियॉं हुई प्रभवित
Fact Check: Viral Video of a terrorist caught in Nagpur is of mock drill conducted at Amravati
Fact Check: Viral Video of a terrorist caught in Nagpur is of mock drill conducted at Amravati
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145