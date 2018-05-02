Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Sep 5th, 2019

CMRSC authorizes commercial operations of 11 km section Aqua Line of Nagpur Metro

Nagpur: Chief Metro Rail Commissioner Safety (CMRS) Shri Janak Kumar Garg along with his team inspected the 11 Km Aqua Line section of Nagpur Metro Line from 3rd to 5th September, 2019. After comprehensive examination of stations, OHE, signaling, traction and other systems and inspection of the line both by motor trolley and metro train, CMRS has authorized the opening of the section of Aqua Line for passenger operations.

The authorization by CMRS to start operations and to carry the commuters has been granted using the statutory power conferred on CMRS under Section 15 (1) of Metro Rail Operations and Maintenance Act, 2002. The section of Aqua Line being opened will intersect with the Orange Line at Sitabuldi Interchange Station.

With the scheduled opening of Aqua Line section nearly 150000 commuters from Higna (workers from 1000 medium/small industries, more than 50000 students and citizens of Hingna town) will soon be added to Nagpur Metro. The industrial and educational hub of Higna shall also get connected with the key areas of Airport, Railway Station and intercity and interstate bus terminal using Orange Line through Sitabuldi Interchange.

Maha-Metro has completed the opening of 25 km of Metro Rail (two third of the total Project Length) with 50 months at the rate of one kilometer every month.

