Are Rooftop Restaurants Legal in Nagpur?

Nagpur: — As the nation reels from the tragic Kolkata hotel fire that claimed 14 lives, attention is once again turning to the legality and safety of rooftop restaurants—especially in cities like Nagpur where such establishments continue to operate, often illegally.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) acted swiftly after the April 29 fire at Rituraj Hotel, issuing an immediate order to shut down all rooftop restaurants in the city citing fire safety violations and unregulated commercial use of common terrace areas.

This tragedy echoes the infamous Mojo’s Bistro fire in Mumbai (December 29, 2017), which led to the deaths of 14 people due to a fire that started at the restaurant and quickly engulfed the adjoining 1 Above rooftop pub in Kamala Mills compound. A subsequent probe found gross violations of fire safety norms, including the absence of proper exits and use of flammable decor materials.

In contrast, Nagpur’s rooftop restaurant scene continues to function in a legal grey zone. According to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), running rooftop restaurants or bars is not legal. The Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) and the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006 explicitly prohibit commercial use of terraces and require mandatory fire NOCs—none of which have been issued for such businesses in Nagpur.

Despite this, around 44 rooftop restaurants were identified in Nagpur, with 27 operating illegally. Shockingly, only 13 of these had basic fire safety equipment. The NMC has declared 14 such buildings as unsafe and disconnected utilities for some, but enforcement remains patchy. A few FIRs were filed, and closure notices were issued, but many establishments continue business as usual.

So the question remains: Whom is the administration waiting for? Must another tragedy strike Nagpur before the authorities take meaningful action? Are lives in tier-2 cities less valuable than those in metros?

The recent developments in Kolkata and the haunting memory of Mojo’s Bistro should serve as a wake-up call. It is high time the NMC takes suo moto action, audits all rooftop establishments, enforces fire safety norms, and ensures that regulations are not just written—but implemented.

If rooftops are meant to be common areas for safety and maintenance, their conversion into commercial zones without safety approvals is not just illegal—it is dangerous.

